Agricultural Commodity Association Presidents under the auspices of the National Agricultural Commodities Project 2023 have requested President Bola Tinubu to engage members of the association in key agricultural positions to drive the sector in the right direction.

The group argues that since they are closer to the rural farmers who require government interventions to enhance food production, they are in a better position to interact freely and effectively with these farmers.

Speaking on behalf of other commodity association presidents, Muhammed Alibaba, President of the Livestock Feed Association, addressed journalists in Abuja on Thursday. He acknowledged the progress made by the previous administration in making agriculture the centrepiece of their engagement.

However, he emphasized the need to sustain this progress by appointing presidents of the over 17 commodity associations to key positions within agriculture agencies and the Ministry.

“Progress was made by the previous administration, with agriculture as the centrepiece of their engagements. Now it is our turn to take it to the next level, not only in agricultural financing but also in cultivation, warehousing, processing, manpower development, management of commodity boards, and utilizing agriculture for national development.”

While progress has been made, challenges persist and require the expertise of real agricultural practitioners to address. That is why, as representatives of all commodity associations in Nigeria, they are requesting that individuals with experience and proven engagement in agriculture over the past decade be given the responsibility of managing agriculture in Nigeria.

As representatives of associations comprising farmers, producers, traders, and other stakeholders in the agricultural value chain, they recognize the significant role agriculture plays in the development of the nation.

Alibaba believes that involving key players from the Commodities Association in the decision-making process will further enhance the growth and success of the sector, given the recent strides made by the Nigerian government in prioritizing agriculture and achieving self-sufficiency in food production.

“By involving representatives from our association, we can ensure that the voices and interests of those working directly in the agriculture sector are adequately represented at all levels of policy formulation and implementation.”

He further added that representatives of the commodity associations would serve as a direct channel of communication between the government and grassroots-level stakeholders, fostering a stronger partnership in driving sustainable agricultural development.

These individuals can contribute to the formulation and execution of policies that promote market access, improve agricultural productivity, enhance value addition, drive agricultural industrialization, facilitate access to financing, and address issues such as post-harvest losses and market fluctuations.





The commodity associations believe that having dedicated representatives from their associations will facilitate a more inclusive and participatory decision-making process, leading to the overall growth and transformation of the agriculture sector in Nigeria.

They also urged President Tinubu to consider the Commodity Association Presidents who have been members of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APCPCC) in his appointments.

