Apply wisdom to come out strong, victorious, Bauchi CAN urges Christians

The Church in Bauchi state has been urged to apply wisdom in order to come out of the 2023 general elections, strong and victorious.

Also, the Christian community in the state was advised to choose leaders who have the fear of God, respect for the rule of law, justice, fairness for all as well as respect for the religious and ethnic diversity of the country.

The assertion was made by the Chairman of the Bauchi state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Dr Abraham Damina Dimeus at the 6th State CAN Carol Service of Nine Lessons with the theme: ‘O Come Let Us Worship The King (Matthew 2:2)’ held at ECWA Goodnews Church, Bauchi.

According to him, “The year 2023 is a year of elections, and it is characterised by so many uncertainties, one thing I request from the church in Bauchi is to apply wisdom in order to come out of this elections, strong and victorious.”

The CAN Chairman added that “CAN have no any political party that is her own both from federal, state and local government, but we are urged to choose leaders that fear God, honest and trustworthy, have respect for the rule of law, justice and fairness for all, respect for religious and ethnic diversity.”

He stressed that “He must love Nigeria above self and such a leader must be healthy and mentally sound, and indeed must be a patriotic Nigerian to the core.”

The CAN Chairman, however, commended the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for his exemplary leadership which he said has promoted peaceful coexistence in the state.”

He added that “the relationship between the Christian community in Bauchi State and the government of governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed is awesome.”

He added that the Christian community in the state has never had it so good as it is under the present administration, stressing that the church is at peace with the administration.

He also urged all Christian political appointees serving in the administration to represent the Christian community well by not indulging in any activity that will bring the name of Jesus Christ to disrepute.

While assuring the government and all Christian political appointees that the church will continue to pray for them to succeed in their various assignments, he reminded the Christian political appointees that they should not forget that they are stewards who will soon be called upon to give an account of their stewardship.

In his remarks, governor Bala Mohammed reiterated the commitment of his administration to continue to promote peaceful coexistence in the state, stressing that peace and unity are what is needed to move the state forward.

The governor who was represented by Senior Special Assistant(SSA) on Religious Affairs (Christian), Pastor Zakka Luka Magaji reassured that his administration would continue to run an open relationship with all irrespective of the differences stressing that his administration was for all residents of Bauchi State.

He enjoined the Christian community to continue to pray for peace and progress of the state, pointing out that meaningful growth and development can only take place in an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity.





