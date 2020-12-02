Applied education essential for youth development ― Youthcare director

Executive Director, Youthcare Development and Empowerment Initiative, a Non- Governmental Organisation in the country, Dr (Mrs )Adefunke Ekine, has said that every youth in the country must pass through an applied education learning process for their empowerment and for their usefulness in the society.

Dr Ekene made this remark during the passing out ceremony of students who were giving an intensive free training of lifelong skills that would make them better leaders in the future, courtesy of the Yourcare initiative, held recently at the Social Development Centre, Samonda, Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to her, the students were selected from various public secondary schools in the state for leadership training and empowering them with life skills that are not available in their secondary school syllabus, which they might find useful in the building process of their careers that will establish their relevance in the society.

Speaking further, she said: “Youthcare Development and Empowerment Initiative wants to make its impact into the lives of Nigerian youths to be reliable and good citizens in the society, whose contributions to nation-building would be indelible. Our training focuses on the total development of child a that will become a useful, independent, responsible and innovative adult in the society in the nearest future.

“ In this regard, we are seeking the state government’s assistance to collaborate with our vision to touch lives among the secondary school students, especially the girl child in the state to build lifelong skills in them. Our training programme is quarterly with another training in February 2021. We want to touch as many schools as possible in all the 33 local government areas in the state. We have what it entails to transform lives among these teenagers on skill acquisition. Our success will depend on government’s support and encouragement.”

Speaking in the same vein on the occasion, Dr Mrs Oluremi Adamito, asserted that youth would need guardian and efforts should be put in place to de-emphasis theory in favour of practical in the teaching and learning process in our school system. She said the development would go along way to empower youths skillfully and be responsible in the society.

Similarly, the Executive Director, Initiative For Integrated Community Welfare in Nigeria Dr Mrs Ebunlomo Walker also, confirmed the relevance of youth leadership training and their skill empowerment to build future leaders for the nation. She noted that the Youthcare Initiative has commenced a laudable programme that government and the society at large should embrace for its continuity and make it accessible to all and sundry among the youths in the state.

According to her, no nation can survive its development process without responsible and trained youths in the society. She suggested for the establishment of functional state Youth development centres Where youths in the state can acquire skills in different entrepreneurship and professional education and good leadership, adding that the future of Nigeria depends on creative, innovative and youths of integrity.

