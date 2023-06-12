Following the signing into law Student Loan Bill by the Bola Tinubu-led administration, an aide to the President, Dele Alake has said anyone convicted of any drug-related offense or fraud would not be allowed to access the loan.

Recall that during his campaign, President Tinubu expressed his commitment to advancing education and nurturing the potential of the youth. Speaking at the British Royal Institute in London, he emphasized the importance of young people as the nation’s most valuable asset. Alake was quoted to have made the submission Monday in company of other close aides of the president, including Tunde Rahman, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz as well as the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, David Adejoh.

“A student can be disqualified from accessing loan if:

“1. He is proven to have defaulted in respect of any previous loan granted by any organisation.

“2. He has been found guilty of exam malpractice by any school authority.

“3. He’s convicted of felony or any office involving dishonesty or fraud.

“4. He has been convicted of drug offenses

“5. Any of his parents has defaulted in respect of student’s loan or any loan granted to him or her,” Alake was quoted as saying.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news

The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on…





95% of Nigerian male celebrities, including myself, ‘do both men and women’ — Actor Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including…

Real Reason Tinubu suspended Emefiele — FG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as…

10 points from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu made his…

[PHOTOS] Hilda Baci: Lady begins 120 hours cook-a-thon to break Guinness Records

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in…