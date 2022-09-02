Apple Music’s ‘The Dotty Show’ to feature Africa Rising talent Season 13 winner

Apple Music 1’s ‘The Dotty Show’ features Dotty interviewing the artists lighting up Apple Music with the biggest tracks across hip-hop, dancehall, Afrobeats and everything in between, from across the globe.

On the last Wednesday of each month, she hosts a special feature on her ‘Worldwide Wednesdays’ show dedicated to the hottest sounds from Africa.

“It’s impossible to celebrate the global impact of Black music without spotlighting the abundant sounds coming out of the African continent,” said Dotty. “Our monthly playlist specials allow us to dedicate time to what is, to me, the most exciting and innovative music market in the world right now.”

This week’s episode features cover stars Gyakie, Victony, Nomfundo Moh and Blxckie tracks, as well as an exclusive African hip hop DJ Mix, alongside the hottest new tracks from the biggest and brightest names on the continent.