Apple Music releases new ‘Africa Now DJ Mix’ featuring DJ Ola

Apple Music today released this month’s Africa Now DJ Mix featuring Nigerian-born DJ Ola, a rising star in the global Afrobeat scene.

Born in New York City, DJ Ola’s journey began as an instrumentalist before quickly discovering his love for mixing. He now draws influence from the city where he grew up, as well as his background in the church and his strong Nigerian heritage, curating high-energy sets that seamlessly blend African rhythms with global influences, designed to keep you moving.

“This mix is all about pure energy,” he tells Apple Music. “It’s made for anyone who loves to move—whether you’re dancing, working out, or even on your way to a party. The vibe is full of high momentum and designed to keep you in motion with 60 minutes of upbeat energy.”

Featuring the likes of Burna Boy, Davido, King Promise, DJ Maphorisa, Asake and Wizkid, this diverse mix is a testament to DJ Ola’s deep appreciation for the many sounds of Africa.

“African music keeps evolving, and it’s exciting to see where we’re going. With streaming platforms, we’re able to share our vibe globally, and now we’re seeing other countries bring their unique flavours to what we already have,” he tells Apple Music.

