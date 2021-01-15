Apple Music features Ammarae on Africa Rising

Apple Music recently announced the latest featured artiste in its ‘Africa Rising’ artiste development programme as Ghanaian singer-songwriter and producer, Amaarae (real name Ama Serwah Genfi).

“It’s amazing to be selected by Apple Music as their ‘Africa Rising’ artiste. The love and support the album has received from the Apple Music family has been incredible to say the least. I am truly honored and can’t wait to share this milestone with my Angel Army, who I know, will be just as elated as I am. I look forward to a successful campaign!”

Raised between Ghana, Georgia, and New Jersey, Amaarae’s cross-cultural experience is the driving force behind her deeply experimental ethos and emotive writing style, with her West African heritage at the core of the music she makes.

After dropping her scene-changing, self-released EP, Passionfruit Summers (2017), Amaarae capitalised on her burgeoning success with the rip-roaring ‘Spend some time’ which featured Wande Coal and the sleeper hit ‘Like It’, that established her as a social media trend setter.

Her recently released 14-track debut album, ‘The angel you don’t know’ draws on a myriad of genres from Afro-fusion to pop-punk to progressive house to neo-R&B, and garnered global recognition from publications like Pitchfork, The Guardian, The New Yorker and CLASH Magazine because of its unique vision.

Apple Music’s Africa Rising, is an exclusive artist development programme and companion playlist geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent and introducing the next generation of African superstars. Africa Rising will see Apple Music select six artists every year who will each receive a minimum of two months of editorial support across the Apple Music platform including the new Apple Music 1 radio station. Previous Africa Rising artists are Omah Lay, Manu WorldStar and Tems.

Africa Rising is the latest of many Apple Music initiatives aimed at taking African talent to the world. Now available in 33 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa, Apple Music 1 is home to Africa Now Radio with host, Cuppy, which has featured interviews with some of the continent’s hottest artistes such as Tiwa Savage, Davido, Sho Madjozi, Yemi Alade, Cassper Nyovest, Fireboy DML, Omah Lay, Mr Eazi, Patoranking, Rayvanny, Adekunle Gold and Master KG.

Apple Music also selected Nigerian Afro-popstar Rema as one of it’s 2020 Up Next artistes, following the addition of Burna Boy to the roster in 2019 and Mr Eazi back in 2017. Up Next is Apple Music’s global emerging artiste program.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Apple Music features Ammarae Apple Music features Ammarae

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Apple Music features Ammarae Apple Music features Ammarae

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE