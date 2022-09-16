Apple Music announces Mr JazziQ as the latest Isgubhu cover star

Apple Music has announced prolific Amapiano producer and DJ, Mr JazziQ (Tumelo Manyoni) as the next Isgubhu cover star.

With the release of his highly-anticipated debut album ‘All you need is piano’ (2022), available to stream on Apple Music in Spatial Audio, Mr JazziQ reinforces his status as one of the most prominent pillars of Amapiano.

Introduced to the innovative sounds of Oskido and Black Coffee by his father and his uncle, Mr JazziQ was a seasoned DJ and producer by his late teens, joining forces with Josiah De Disciple in 2017 to start the Amapiano DJ duo, JazziDisciples, and in doing so, popularising the genre. But it was his solo venture that saw Mr JazziQ carve out his own Amapiano-rooted path, releasing his debut album Party With The English (2021) as an acknowledgement of the genre’s explosion on an international scale.

To celebrate his feature, Mr JazziQ has also created an exclusive Isgubhu playlist for Apple Music, showcasing African sounds that have influenced him over the course of his career. “This is a selection of all the flavours I like from the African sound. It also has some sentimental experience for me. All these different sounds contribute a lot to my music personally and it’s been so motivating to be part of the music curation to bring all happiness to the people,” he told Apple Music.

Taking over Isgubhu By… for this month is deep house DJ and producer, DJ Buhle. After winning the prestigious accolade of Best Female DJ at the DMASA Awards in 2019 and being identified as one of the Top 10 deep house DJs on the continent, DJ Bhule continues her domination of South African’s club culture, collaborating with venues across Johannesburg to curate memorable musical moments.

“Music heals, so let’s live,” DJ Buhle simply tells Apple Music. Similarly, with five eclectic dance music EPs under her belt that have seen her collaborate with multiple internationally renowned producers, and the launch of her record label Bezulu Records in May, DJ Buhle continues to live out her musical ambitions to the fullest.

Launched in early 2021, Isgubhu is the definitive home of African Dance and Electronic music on Apple Music and spotlights and elevates the work of African Electronic DJs, producers and creatives. Isgubhu, a Zulu word meaning “beat” and used to refer to a banging song, pays homage to an evergreen set of genres and the African artists who have played a pivotal role in shaping the Dance and Electronic scene across the world.

Isgubhu also houses a collection of playlists including Spotlight On – a focus on boutique labels like Soul Candi, House Afrika, Stay True Sounds and Uganda’s Hakuna Kulala & Nyege Nyege Tapes, and Isgubhu Voices – a focus on the best Dance and Electronic tracks that feature vocals.

