Apple is expected to face trial in Paris in June 2027 over allegations that it deliberately restricted repairs of some iPhone models outside its authorised service network, in a case centred on claims of planned obsolescence.

The case, filed by French prosecutors against the US technology company over alleged obstruction of repairs and refurbishment, is scheduled to begin on June 17 and last four days.

According to a source familiar with the proceedings, Apple Distribution International and its parent company, Apple Inc., are accused of imposing restrictions on repairs involving several iPhone models between November 2021 and July 2024.

The campaign group Stop Planned Obsolescence, which lodged a complaint against Apple on December 7, 2022, described the planned trial as a landmark development.

The group accused the technology giant of configuring its smartphone software in ways that allegedly prevented independent repairers from fixing or refurbishing affected devices outside Apple’s authorised network.

Apple, however, rejected the allegations, describing them as unfounded.

Planned obsolescence refers to practices through which manufacturers deliberately limit the lifespan or repairability of products, often encouraging consumers to replace them rather than continue using existing devices.

The allegations against Apple centre on claims that restrictions imposed through its software made it difficult or impossible for independent repair outlets to service certain iPhone models.

Prosecutors are seeking to establish whether the alleged restrictions were designed to strengthen sales of Apple’s flagship smartphones and increase the company’s revenue.

Apple generates more than $400bn annually, with iPhone sales accounting for approximately half of its revenue.

The trial is expected to examine the company’s repair policies and the extent to which its software restrictions affected independent repair and refurbishment services.

(AFP)