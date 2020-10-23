APPEALS to train 1,700 women and youths into farming in Kaduna 

As part of measures to reduce unemployment and restiveness among the youths in Kaduna, the World Bank Agro-Processing Productivity Enhancement And Livelihood Improvement Support Project (APPEALS ) is currently engaging 1,700 women and youths in the state in different aspect of farming.

It was gathered that beneficiaries, under the project, will be trained in dairy, rice, wheat, cashew and ginger farming among others.

The women and youth specialist of the project, Ibrahim Yakubu disclosed this on Friday during a meeting to review the business activities plan for women and youth in the state.

According to him, some of the beneficiaries, have been trained while others are yet to be trained due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, saying, beneficiaries who were not trained due to outbreak of COVID-19 will get their training in November this year”.

He said 1,700 women and youths are expected to benefit under the programme, saying at the end of the day, the beneficiaries would acquire skills on dairy, maize, rice, wheat, cashew, ginger farming among others.

Responding, Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe has said the state is committed to actualising the empowerment of women and youths, and as such there was no going back on the programme.

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Kaduna State Government House, James Kanyip, the deputy governor said that the project will not only be beneficial to the state but Nigeria in general.

Balarabe who is the Chairperson State Steering Committee of the project added that the country is now diversifying from oil to agriculture, “so the Agro-Processing Productivity Enhancement And Livelihood Improvement Support Project (APPEAL) is a good project”.

