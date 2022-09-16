Appeals support 100 people with special needs in Kaduna to set up agric businesses

The Appeals world bank project in Kaduna is supporting 100 people with special needs with grants to assist them to become business entrepreneurs.

This was disclosed by the state coordinator of the project, Dr Yahaya Aminu during the flagging-off ceremony held at Quater House hotel, Kaduna, on Thursday.

He said the project was aimed at supporting over 1,000 young men and women in the state to be self-employed in agriculture, saying, out of the number 100 beneficiaries are people with special needs.

“We are supporting young men and women in agriculture by allocating grants. We are set to empower 100 young men and women with special needs to be self reliant.

According to him, “We want these young men and women to be employers of labour instead of job seekers.

Thus, he maintained that “today’s event is a demonstration of our penchant desire to put smiles on them by ensuring we support them to set up their own businesses.

“They have gone far as to register their businesses with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). They have their business plan. We have paid their grants into their business accounts.”

The state coordinator appealed to them to make judicial use of the support given to them to make their lives meaningful to society.

