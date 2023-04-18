THE Agro Processing, Productivity Enhancement and livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) in Kogi State has carefully selected 75 rice farmers from Owara community to benefit from the 2023 wet season farming.

State project coordinator, Sanni Ozomata who stated this while addressing farmers during an interactive meeting and the official flag-off of input and equipment distribution to rice farmers at in Lokoja local government area of Kogi State, urged the beneficiaries to utilise the input judiciously, generate income to feed their families and the people of the state.

He charged rice farmers in the state to take the advantage of agricultural interventions of the government to generate income and achieve food sustainability for the state.

Ozomata who warned the farmers against selling the inputs, said the project will continue to assist rice farmers in the state to enhance their productivity, noting that the intervention was aimed at improving the livelihood of the farmers.

The project coordinator who disclosed that Kogi state has been rated as second best in rice production in the country, said the state government has mandated the Appeals project to do in order to sustain the feat and become first in the next rating.

He noted that Kungbani, Tsanawa, Panda and Osara dam communities have benefited from the 2023 wet seasoning farming intervention provided by Kogi state Appeals project.

Kogi State Commissioner for Agriculture, David Apeh in his remarks, said the impact of Appeals project has paid off with many rice, cassava and cashew farmers smiling to the banks through the timely intervention of the project.

While commending Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello for his love and concern for farmers in the state, the Commissioner urged farmers in Owara and other benefiting communities of the dry season farming input to justify government effort by utilising the items to enhance their productivity.

The Managing Director Kogi State Agricultural Development Project , Bello George while addressing the farmers urged them to adopt the modern technique of farming to achieve food security for the state and the country at large.

He assured that his office will continue to render extension services to the farmers in the areas of utilisation of input and the appropriate period for farming activities.

The traditional ruler of Owara community, Saidu Aliyu Adoga while commending the officials of the Appeals Project and the Kogi state government for their effort in reaching out to the farmers in his domain, the royal father promised to set up a motoring committee within the community that will ensure that the beneficiaries of the intervention will utilise the input to advance the cause of massive rice production in Owara community.





He warned that sanctions await any rice farmer who divert or sell the input and therefore urged the farmers to use the items for high yield at the end of the dry season farming.

