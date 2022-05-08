Appeal to young Nigerian writers

Letters
By
writers market Northern leaders on the brink of failure, Where are we headed as a nation?, Need to implement Act prohibiting child hawking , Putin Celebrating a man of intellectual prowess, The dynamics of Ogun politics, On women in science, Prevalence of early marriage, Prevalence of early marriage in Northern Nigeria, Challenges of advertising, Lagos-Ibadan Building trust for COVID-19 vaccines to succeed, A plea Stopping harassment on health workers, Insecurity and Buhari’s failed promise , market Nigeria Lekki pogrom, Lagos exodus of Nigerian nurses, On nutrition sorceresses and crime, Indulgence of cybercrime among Nigerian youths, Oloyede Government must formulate masses-friendly, Digitalisation and JAMB massive failure, Eid Adha in spirit, Ahmed Between Sunday Igboho and DSS, On agitations in Nigeria, FG poverty reduction achievable, Still on the Twitter ban, war Nigeria’s worst Democracy, On looming food, youths Ramadan in a pandemic, insecurity, It’s time to exploit, Buni: The miracle man who revived APC,Unending slaughtering of innocents, youth’s non participation in politics

IT’S globally known that the art of writing must embrace criticism. This is where a creative work is being criticized in order to lay bare its strengths and deficiencies. In fact, it’s not restricted to the field of writing alone, but in the business of life generally. Unfortunately, however, many young writers are not usually enthused when their creativities come under the knife of criticism.

How would you expect such a writer to become a success if he/she does not appreciate the good that comes out of criticism? How would he/she make some impacts on the society? It’s high time, we, the young writers, knew that until we warmly embrace criticism, the genuine growth we have been craving in writing will never be attained. It’s clear, irrevocable and indisputable. Roy T. Bannet said that “do not let arrogance go to your head and despair to your heart; do not let compliments go to your head and criticisms to your heart; do not let success go to your head and failure to your heart.”

  • Salim Yakubu Akko, Gombe State

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Letters

Need for good mental condition

Letters

Sex education and parental responsibility

Letters

Need for good mental condition

Letters

Sex education and parental responsibility

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More