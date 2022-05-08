Appeal to young Nigerian writers

IT’S globally known that the art of writing must embrace criticism. This is where a creative work is being criticized in order to lay bare its strengths and deficiencies. In fact, it’s not restricted to the field of writing alone, but in the business of life generally. Unfortunately, however, many young writers are not usually enthused when their creativities come under the knife of criticism.

How would you expect such a writer to become a success if he/she does not appreciate the good that comes out of criticism? How would he/she make some impacts on the society? It’s high time, we, the young writers, knew that until we warmly embrace criticism, the genuine growth we have been craving in writing will never be attained. It’s clear, irrevocable and indisputable. Roy T. Bannet said that “do not let arrogance go to your head and despair to your heart; do not let compliments go to your head and criticisms to your heart; do not let success go to your head and failure to your heart.”

Salim Yakubu Akko, Gombe State

