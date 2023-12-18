The Court of Appeal’s decision in Abuja to uphold the victory of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, as ruled by the Election Petition Tribunal, has been hailed as a triumph for the people of Adamawa.

Today, in an interview with journalists in her office, the Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, Professor Kaletpwa Faruta, expressed her sentiments, saying, “This is our victory; it’s time for us to join hands with our governor to propel the state forward.”

“Let’s bury our political, regional, and personal differences, our brothers and sisters, and work together to write Adamawa State’s name in gold.”.

“The appellate court’s verdict is a good development; the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal upheld Fintiri’s election earlier, and the appellate court did justice to the case.”

She commended the panel of Appellate Court judges for rightfully upholding the judgement of the Election Tribunal, adding that the judgement of the court was a victory for the people’s mandate.

“On behalf of the people of Adamawa State, I congratulate Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri on this reassuring victory.

This victory is for all Adamawa people, as indeed, light has come to shine in our state.

