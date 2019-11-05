Appeal Court upholds victory of APC’s Senator Gobir in Sokoto

The Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto on Tuesday upheld the election of Sen. Ibrahim Gobir as the senator representing Sokoto East by dismissing the appeal filed by Honourable Salihu Maidaji against the judgement of the National and State House of Assembly Election Partition Tribunal.

The tribunal had on September 10, dismissed the petition of Maidaji of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the election of Gobir of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Not satisfied with the judgement, Maidaji, approached the Appeal Court challenging the judgement of the lower court.

In their judgement, the three-man panel led by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa whose judgement was read by Justice Hamma Akawu, said that the Appeal Court upheld the judgement of the lower court.

The Appeal Court also dismissed the petition by Ibrahim Sarki of PDP, challenging the tribunal judgement that ordered for a supplementary election in the Sokoto North II state House of Assembly constituency.

Sarki contested with Hussaini Faru of the APC at the 2019 general election and the tribunal ordered for a supplementary election in the six polling units of the constituency.

Delivering the judgements Justice Saulawa said the appeal lacked merit and is dismissed and the judgement of the lower court is sustained.