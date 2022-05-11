Appeal Court sets aside judgement on Section 84(12)

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division on Wednesday, set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court in Umuahia which voided the provision of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

A three-member panel of Justices of the appellate court headed by Justice Hamma Akawu Barka held in a unanimous judgement that the Federal High Court Umuahia had no jurisdiction to have entertained the case in the first place.

This, the Court of Appeal held was because the plaintiff, Nduka Edede, has no legal right to file the suit.

Edede, the appellate court held, did not establish any cause of action to have warranted him, approaching the court on the issue because he did not establish that he was directly affected by the provision.

The Court then struck out the suit marked: FHC/UM/CS/26/2022 which Edede filed before the Umuahia court and while determining the appeal on the merit, the appellate court however held that the provision is unconstitutional because it violates Section 42 (1)(a) of the Constitution and denied a class of Nigerian citizens their right to participate in an election.

The judgment was on the appeal brought before the court by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).





More details later…

