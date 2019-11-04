Appeal Court sacks Reps Majority Leader Doguwa, orders re-run in 90 days

The Court of Appeal, Kaduna State has sacked the House Majority Leader and a member representing Tudun- Wada/Doguwa Constituency in Kano State, Alhassan Doguwa.

It will be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) had declared the House Majority Leader, the third-ranking member of the House of Representatives as the winner of the February 23, National Assembly election.

However, the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Yusha’u Salisu dragged Doguwa of the All Progressives Party (APC) before the Kano State National and State Assemblies Election Petitions Tribunal.

On September 5, 2019, the tribunal dismissed a petition filed by the candidate of the PDP, challenging the election of Doguwa for among others, failure to prove the allegation irregularities and over-voting.

However, while delivering a unanimous judgement on Monday, Justice Oludotun Adefope-Okojie of the Appellate Court, wondered how the tribunal came to the conclusion that the opposition PDP and its candidate failed to prove their case.

Justice Adefope-Okojie therefore set aside the tribunal judgement, nullifying the election in the two local government the sacked lawmaker represent, saying that the entire process was marred by irregularities.

The court also held that the entire election could not stand and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) omitted other parties from the final declaration of results.

It said the electoral umpire made a substantial breach writing report of only two parties out of the 53 parties that participated in the election in its form EC8(ll)E

Consequently, the appellate court ordered the INEC to conduct a fresh election in the entire constituency within 90 days.