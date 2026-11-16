The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has Monday reserved judgment in two related appeals challenging a N100 million defamation judgment against the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

The appeals, marked CA/ABJ/CV/1114/2026 and CA/ABJ/CV/1105/2026, arose from a judgment delivered by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory on May 26, 2025.

A three-member panel of Justices of the Appellate Court led by Justice Danlami Senchi heard the appeals on Monday before reserving judgment to a date to be communicated to the parties in the appeal.

At the hearing of Appeal marked, CA/ABJ/CV/1114/2026, counsel to the appellant, Paul Mgbeoma, adopted the appellant’s brief of argument and reply brief, while urging the court to allow the appeal and set aside the decision of the lower court.

However, A.T. Kehinde, counsel to the first and second respondents, adopted his brief and urged the appellate court to dismiss the appeal.

In the sister appeal, numbered, CA/ABJ/CV/1105/2026, the court granted an application for an extension of time to regularise the appellant’s processes following a no objection by the respondents.

The parties subsequently adopted their respective briefs of argument, with the appellant urging the court to allow the appeal and the first and second respondents asking that it be dismissed.

In its arguments in the sister appeal, SERAP faulted the trial court for awarding N100 million in damages, insisting that the two officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) who instituted the defamation suit failed to provide credible evidence linking them personally to the publications.

The organisation argued that neither officer was identified by name, rank, designation, office or photograph in the publications, adding that the physical descriptions relied upon were too general to establish their identities.

SERAP also faulted the trial court for relying on its own observation of the officers’ physical appearances to establish identification rather than requiring evidence connecting them to the descriptions at the time the publications were made.

It further argued that claims of psychological and professional damage, as well as the assertion that the publications went viral, were not supported by sufficient independent evidence.

The organisation maintained that its publications concerned the conduct of security officials who visited its Abuja office and constituted legitimate public-interest commentary on the activities of a public institution.

It argued that the trial court failed to properly consider its defences of justification, qualified privilege and freedom of expression guaranteed under Section 39(1) of the Constitution and urged the Court of Appeal to overturn the N100 million damages award and the order directing it to publish an apology, maintaining that the judgment was not supported by the evidence before the trial court.

After adoption of briefs filed by counsel in the matter, the appellate court subsequently reserved judgment in both appeals, stating that the dates would be communicated to the parties.