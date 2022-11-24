Appeal court reinstates Binani as Adamawa APC guber candidate

The Court of Appeal sitting in Yola, Adamawa State, has reinstated Aishatu Binani as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the state.

One of the aspirants, Nuhu Ribadu, had dragged Binani and INEC before the high court, alleging vote buying and illegal delegates list at the primary conducted on May 27, 2022.

Earlier, a high court sitting in Yola, Adamawa State, presided over by Justice Abdulaziz Anka had nullified the primaries that produced Binani as APC governorship candidate and instead, ruled that APC has no gubernatorial candidate in the state because of the non-compliance of the electoral guidelines and the constitution.

In its rulings, the appellate court on Thursday set aside both judgements and reinstated both candidates.

The court ordered that her name be forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as APC governorship candidate for the state.