Appeal court reinstates Binani as Adamawa APC guber candidate
The Court of Appeal sitting in Yola, Adamawa State, has reinstated Aishatu Binani as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the state.
One of the aspirants, Nuhu Ribadu, had dragged Binani and INEC before the high court, alleging vote buying and illegal delegates list at the primary conducted on May 27, 2022.
Earlier, a high court sitting in Yola, Adamawa State, presided over by Justice Abdulaziz Anka had nullified the primaries that produced Binani as APC governorship candidate and instead, ruled that APC has no gubernatorial candidate in the state because of the non-compliance of the electoral guidelines and the constitution.
In its rulings, the appellate court on Thursday set aside both judgements and reinstated both candidates.
The court ordered that her name be forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as APC governorship candidate for the state.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Shun Strike As Tool For Pressing Home Demands, Buhari Charges ASUU
President Muhamadu Buhari has charged trade unions, especially ASUU to shun the weapon of strike action as a tool for pressing home demands…
It is commonly said that where two elephants engage in battle, the green grass under them will definitely suffer a lot. The incessant relocation of workers in Nigerian banks to foreign countries in the quest for greener pastures has caused serious setbacks in the banking sector in recent times…
Tinubu, Atiku, Obi to interact with private school owners on November 30
The presidential candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and that of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso…
When your name determines your life
A name represents identity, a deep feeling and holds tremendous significance to its owner – Rachel Ingber. Integrity: A name is the blueprint of the thing we call character. You ask, what is in a name? I answer, just about everything you do – Morris Mandel (1911-2009), American educator and journalist…