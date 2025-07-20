Appeal Court fixes October 20 for hearing on Oke-Igbo Obaship dispute

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo state, has fixed October 20, 2025, for the hearing of the appeal contesting the dethronement of the late traditional ruler of Oke-Igbo, Oba Lawrence Oluwole Babajide, as the Oluoke of Okeigbo, in Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Appeal Court at the last hearing refused to consider a request to cancel all decisions made about the Oluoke throne, putting the application on hold and warning everyone involved in the suit not to take any action that could lead to unrest.

Justice Ademola Enikuomehin of the Ondo State High Court had, in a judgment delivered on April 13, 2023, removed Oba Babajide from the throne, ruling that he was not a member of the Aare Kugbaigbe Ruling House, whose turn it was to produce a candidate for the stool.

The ruling stemmed from a 2018 suit (HOD/80/2018) filed by Princes Rufus Adekanye and Temitope Adeoye on behalf of the Aare Kugbaigbe Ruling House.

They contended that Babajide’s appointment breached the state’s chieftaincy laws and the findings of the Justice Adeloye Commission on Chieftaincy Matters.

The kingmakers, Oba Babajide and the Ondo State Government, were all listed as defendants.

Dissatisfied with the judgment, the defendants, led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olalekan Ojo, approached the appellate court seeking to overturn the decision.

Ojo also sought to amend the notice of appeal, introduce new evidence, and secure an injunction to prevent the installation of a new monarch.

However, Chief Sola Ebiseni, counsel for the Aare Kugbaigbe Ruling House, opposed the bid to tender new documents dated 2020, arguing they were inadmissible in a case initiated in 2018, criticising the injunction application as an attempt to protect a deposed and now deceased monarch.

He described the injunction request as “an act of indolence” aimed at preserving the crown for a deposed and now deceased monarch.

Ebiseni noted that the High Court had already directed the state government to invite the ruling house to nominate a new candidate and reminded the court that the appeal was filed prior to Oba Oluwole’s death on April 30, 2025, at the age of 94.

The three-man appeal panel, comprising Justices Omoleye, Shagari, and Obiorah, expressed concern over delays in the matter, stressing its significance to the public.

The court dismissed several joinder applications and noted that the local government, a key respondent in the injunction application, was not represented, nor was there proof of service.

The court, however, granted leave to amend the notice of appeal and instructed the appellant’s counsel to include arguments for the fresh evidence in the amended brief.

The matter was adjourned to October 20, 2025, for hearing.

