Appeal Court affirms judgment against Wabara-led PDP BoT

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed the judgment of the Federal High Court imposing a ₦140 million fine on the Senator Adolphus Wabara-led Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over a suit instituted against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and others.

In a judgment delivered virtually on Wednesday by Justice Ruqayat O. Ayoola in appeal number CA/ABJ/CV/1221/2026, the appellate court dismissed the appeal filed by Wabara and other members of the BoT, declaring the challenge unmeritorious.

The appeal sought to set aside the July 19, 2026 judgment of Justice Salim Ibrahim of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1159/2026.

Delivering the lead judgment, Justice Ayoola resolved all nine issues formulated by the appellants against them, affirming the decision of the lower court in its entirety.

The appellate court upheld the trial court’s finding that it lacked the requisite jurisdiction to adjudicate the dispute, which fundamentally touched on the internal affairs of a political party. It further sustained the lower court’s determination that the action constituted an academic exercise and an abuse of judicial process, while endorsing its alternative findings on the substantive issues.

Consequently, the appellate court awarded fresh costs of ₦5 million each against the first to seventh appellants in favour of the first respondent, the second to fourth respondents jointly, and the fifth to seventh respondents jointly, bringing the total costs awarded at the appellate level to ₦15 million.

The court, however, granted in part the preliminary objections raised by the fifth to seventh respondents alongside the motion filed by the eighth appellant, leading to the striking out of the PDP’s name from the appeal.

It similarly overruled the preliminary objections filed by the second to fourth respondents, save for grounds 11 and 12 of the notice of appeal, which were deemed abandoned and struck out for not being anchored to any formulated issue for determination.

Justice Ayoola held that the initial punitive cost order made by the Federal High Court remains intact, subject to the scope of the appeal and the grounds validly submitted before the court.

Other members of the appellate panel concurred with the lead judgment, endorsing both the reasoning and the consequential orders on costs.

The legal tussle originated from a suit filed on June 4, 2026, by members of the Wabara-led BoT, seeking an order of mandamus to compel INEC to publish and recognise the interim National Working Committee (NWC) faction led by Kabiru Turaki on its official portal.

The plaintiffs contended that the particulars of the Turaki-led NWC had been officially transmitted to INEC via correspondence dated May 4, 2026.

Co-plaintiffs in the originating action included former Senate President Adolphus Wabara; former Niger State Governor Babangida Aliyu; former Minister of Information Jerry Gana; PDP chieftain Chief Olabode George; former Minister of Women Affairs Maryam Ciroma; Zainab Maina; Esther Uduehi; and the PDP.

The suit was fiercely opposed by the PDP faction backed by Nyesom Wike, which maintained that the Wabara-led BoT lacked the statutory authority under the party’s constitution to institute legal actions on behalf of the PDP.