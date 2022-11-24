Appeal court affirms Bwacha as Taraba APC guber candidate

The appeal court sitting in Yola, Adamawa State, on Thursday upheld the governorship primary that produced senator Emmanuel Bwacha as the APC governorship candidate in Taraba State for the 2023 election and set aside the decision of the federal high Jalingo that nullified the election.

Tribune Online reports that Sen. Bwacha through his counsel Barrister Festus K.I, had approached the upper court challenging the decision of the federal high court Jalingo presided by justice Simon Amobeda.

Tribune Online also reports that Justice Amobeda had on Sept.20, 2022 in his ruling in the case brought by Chief David Sabi Kente, challenging the declaration of senator Emmanuel Bwacha as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba by the Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC), on the ground that the primaries did not hold, Amobeda directed INEC to conduct a fresh governorship primary in the state within 14 days and also ordered senator Bwacha to stop parading himself as the governorship candidate of the APC and INEC to stop recognising him (Bwacha), as the APC governorship candidate.

Mr. Aaron Artimas, Taraba state APC publicity secretary who confirm the development to newsmen in Jalingo, described the judgement as a victory for Tarabans.

Aaron also said the judgement was a true reflection that Nigeria judiciary is still the hope of a common man.

