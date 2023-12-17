The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, has dismissed the appeal brought before it by the House of Representatives candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Anambra state, against the victory of the Labour Party candidate, Afam Victor Ogene, whose victory had earlier been affirmed by the Election Petition Tribunal, in Awka, Anambra state.

Justice M. I. Sirajo, who delivered the judgment, on Saturday, December 16, 2023, said that the appeal by Hon. Onyema, lacked merit and therefore affirmed the earlier judgement of the Tribunal, which was delivered on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Speaking after the judgment, Ogene attributed the victory to the grace and favour of God, which he said have paved the way for him right from the day he decided to participate in the election.

Ogene, who is the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy, said: “Just as I said after the Tribunal verdict, which also declared me victorious, the grace of God is my greatest advocate. And my judicial victories are true validation of the will of the people and the undeniable grace of God.

“The journey has been both emotionally and physically draining, but God sustained me and has also, once again, proven that only Him determines who should lead a people at any given time. And I promise never to misuse this grace and opportunity to serve.

“I will continue to serve with dignity, honour and utmost responsibility.

“This victory is particularly for the good people of Ogbaru Federal Constituency, who willingly and overwhelmingly gave me their mandate to represent them.

“I give all glory to God for these resounding victories – at the first and second polls. And also at both the Election Petition Tribunal and now the Appeal Court.

“Now is the time to roll up my sleeves and get to work in the service of my people and Nigeria in general. By the grace of God, Ogbaru Federal Constituency will never regret trusting me with their votes.”

The Tribunal sitting in Awka, Anambra state, had on Friday, October 20, affirmed the victory of the Labour Party candidate, Ogene, against the petition of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) candidate, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema, who was defeated at the polls by Ogene according to the results of the election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on April 15, 2023, after a supplementary election in the constituency.

INEC records indicated that the LP candidate scored 10,851 votes of the total votes cast, followed by the candidate of the PDP who polled 10,619 votes, while the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon. Arinze Awogu, came third with 10,155 votes.

The election in Ogbaru Federal Constituency was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission, after the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

As a result, a rerun election was held in the constituency on April 15, but unsatisfied with the result, Onyema, who had held three tenures of office, proceeded to the tribunal to challenge Ogene’s victory.

With this appeal court verdict, Ogene is now the authentic representative of Ogbaru Federal Constituency till the next four years.

