Apostle Suleman files N5bn suit against Mike Davids over accusations of marriage interference

Senior Pastor and General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has filed a N5bn suit against one Pastor Mike Davids over accusations of marriage interference.

The Pastor’s Counsel, Principal Partner, Osa Director And Co, Osa Director Esq launched the suit at the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, against Pastor David for “conspiracy to blackmail and defamation of character.”

In a statement issued to newsmen on Friday, The Pastor also revealed that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu has, in a suit with Number: FHC/ABJ/CS/115/2021, also approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking to arrest Pastor Davids over a petition of alleged blackmail, defamation and threat to Apostle Suleman.

The statement said pastor David, who was expelled from the ministry since 2018 for “acts inimical to the body of Christ has for the past six years been attempting to blackmail Apostle Suleman.”

“He constantly threatened and boasted that he will bring down Apostle Suleman and Omega Fire Ministries down, of which our client has audio and video evidence to expose his threats and blackmail.

“It has come to our knowledge that one Mike David has purportedly filed a lawsuit against our Client, Apostle Johnson Suleman and seeking two billion naira as damages for alleged interference in his marriage which has since been dissolved a few years ago.

“We are yet to be served with any court process. However, our client has refrained from joining issues with the said Mike David as his utterances are mere hallucinations of a man on the fringes of lunacy and desperation to survive.

“For the record, Mike David was a pastor in our client”s church but expelled since 2018 for acts inimical to the body of Christ. He has for the past six years been attempting to blackmail Apostle Suleman.

“In short, he has been boasting that he will bring down Apostle Suleman and Omega Fire Ministries down, of which our client has audio and video evidence to expose his threats and blackmail. The matter was reported to the Nigerian Police Force.

“Consequently, the Inspector General of Police has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja in suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/115/2021 seeking the arrest and detention of the said Mike David,” It said.

“Also, Apostle Suleman is instituting a lawsuit against Mike David at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja seeking Five Billion Naira damages for conspiracy to blackmail and defamation of character.” The statement reads.

He, however, expressed optimism that justice will be served as they are believers in the rule of law and judiciary.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Apostle Suleman files N5bn Apostle Suleman files N5bn

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Apostle Suleman files N5bn Apostle Suleman files N5bn

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE