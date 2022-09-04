Apostle Popoola charges youths on self-development

President and Set man of Word Communication Ministries (WOCOM), Apostle Sunday Popoola, has advised the younger generation to develop their spiritual gifts and be careful of what they fill their hearts with. He also advised them to focus on the future as they are the future of the country.

Apostle Popoola was speaking at the 2022 Roots Conference, an annual children’s conference of the ministry which seeks to build the younger generation to become future leaders by developing their physical and spiritual gifts.

In the course of this year’s conference several sessions such as Bible study, deliverance, music ministration including mock political campaigns to expose the young people to different areas of human endeavor were held, just as Apostle Popoola noted that the nation would be a better place if Christians enter into politics and not leave it to charlatans.

The 2022 Roots conference which started on Wednesday comes to an end today.

