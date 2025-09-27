Apostle Ezekiel Adenipekun: A Journey of Faith, Music, and Technology

Ezekiel Dada Adenipekun (aka Apostle Ezekiel Adenipekun), born in the early 1980s in Kano, Northern Nigeria, was raised in a devout Christian household. His early years, spanning roughly fifteen years in the northern region, shaped his worldview before he returned to his ancestral hometown of Ilesa in Osun State.

There, Apostle Ezekiel Adenipekun completed his secondary education at the United Anglican Methodist Grammar School, Ilesha, laying the foundation for his future endeavors. From a young age, Apostle Ezekiel Adenipekun showed a keen interest in technology, which guided him toward a career in computer engineering.

Over time, Adenipekun honed his skills, earning a reputation as a capable and innovative professional in the field. Outside his technical career, Apostle Ezekiel Adenipekun is a gifted gospel musician and songwriter who performed under the stage name TAKUTIJESU, meaning ‘Painstakingly tarrying with Jesus’. His music spans multiple genres, including contemporary gospel, worship, and traditional African sounds, resonating with diverse audiences. His talent has earned him recognition, including several awards in the gospel music scene both locally and internationally.

As a devoted Christian, Apostle Adenipekun is known for his warm, approachable nature and a deep sense of purpose. In 2009, he had a visionary experience where he saw the LORD JESUS Christ, and this encounter would change the course of his life completely into becoming the fiery Apostle he is today. As an Apostle, he operates as a Revivalist, Prophet unto nations, a Teacher of the word, an evangelist, and a discipler.

In thorough preparation for the works of ministry, Apostle Ezekiel Adenipekun joined the Christ Apostolic Church, Christ Own Ministry, headquartered at Ofatedo, Egbedore Local Government Area, Osun State in April 2010 where he served as a technical director, prayer coordinator, an evangelist and later on, a branch Pastor with a testament of signs, wonders and diligence that still speak, decades after. By divine providence, he would later join Christ Life Church, where he functioned as a cell/fellowship leader, branch pastor, and a church planter. He worked hard to obtain a diploma and certifications in Biblical Studies from the Impact Unlimited Bible College before advancing to obtain another Certificate of Theology Studies from Regency Christian College.

In May 2017, following the leading of the Holy Spirit, Apostle Ezekiel Adenipekun founded Mercy Throne Missions in the city of Ilesha, which serves as a hub for nurturing Christian leaders, with a precise mission of “recruiting God’s future generals.” This has been an ongoing feat, achievable through structured programs, workshops, mentorship, seminars, and symposia – these initiatives aim to equip individuals with the tools for spiritual growth and effective service. Even though the ministry headquarters was later moved to OSOGBO in August 2022 through the leading of the Holy Spirit, the ministry keeps prospering. Apostle Ezekiel Adenipekun is also the pioneer of the MEN ON MISSION, an arm of MERCY THRONE MISSIONS, which oversees local and international crusades operations with several thousands of souls coming to the light of Christ — characteristic of these crusades are miracles, signs, and wonders. At several of such crusades, miracles that defied medical knowledge, such as instant healing of cancers, disappearance of goiter, raising of the dead, to mention but a few, have been recorded, with much of such evidence available in the public domain. In the agenda, these crusades conducted across towns, villages, cities, and across the border of Nigeria include charity works where widows and the less privileged are given aids and supplies to further better their lives materially. In several other areas, the impact of Apostle Ezekiel Adenipekun and the MEN ON MISSION team spans into construction of pipe-borne water, especially for rural dwellers.

Apostle Ezekiel Adenipekun is also the pioneer of STUDENTS’ EMPOWERMENT PROGRAM (SEP), through which students are given scholarships of different forms.

He is the Provost of the MERCY THRONE MISSIONS International School of Ministry and Prophets, a platform that serves to intensively train and equip young and existing ministers of the gospel for impact in ministry. The school’s curriculum covers areas of biblical studies, leadership, and practical ministry skills, fostering a global network of trained Christian ministers and workers across the board. This has helped thousands to realize their God given gift and provided them the right platform to harness these gifts, which many graduates from these schools are doing exploits all around several nations of the globe.

Additionally, he has authored books, sharing insights from his spiritual journey, through titles and publication details. Apostle Ezekiel Adenipekun runs another platform, both on-site and online, tagged STRICTLY PROPHETIC, which is characterized by accurate and forensic prophecies, jaw-breaking miracles, and depth of supernatural manifestations, thus birthing several life-transforming testimonies to God’s glory. Many of these testimonies have been vetted and verified by scholars across several fronts and are available in the public domain.

Apostle Ezekiel Adenipekun is also a seasoned entrepreneur with business interests in the Middle East, Europe, and the USA, whilst also training other entrepreneurs and other captains of industries across several career paths. He is a seasoned author with books such as THE LIGHT MUST SHINE, amongst several others, through which many have experienced transformation across the course of life and destiny.

Apostle Ezekiel Adenipekun is happily married to Kemi Adenipekun, who herself is a successful entrepreneur, marriage counselor, naturopath, public speaker, and a Pastor, with their union blessed with kids.

The journey of life and ministry for Apostle Ezekiel Adenipekun has not been without a price to be paid for greatness, and as expected, he has experienced several shots of persecution, including but not limited to assassination attempts. However, Apostle Ezekiel Adenipekun’s ability to balance his roles as a computer engineer, musician, preacher, ministry leader, husband, father, author, and an entrepreneur highlights his versatility, presenting a case study for the younger generation to understudy.

