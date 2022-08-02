Apostle Chibuzor of OPM drums support for Peter Obi

The General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere has described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi as the Moses sent by God to rescue Nigeria.

The man of God who was nominated alongside Peter Obi as the MAN OF THE YEAR by a foremost community TV in Nigeria ‘Igbere TV’ thanked the media platform for deeming it fit to nominate him for such a high calibre award.

Describing the former governor of Anambra state as the man of the year, the philanthropy pastor said he will be stepping down from the award nomination in honour of Peter Obi, who according to him deserves the honour more than anyone else.

While calling on all Nigerians and lovers of the nation to come out en masse and join him in voting in Peter Obi as the next president of Nigeria, the pastor said he will be giving a further explanation on why Peter Obi is the Moses sent to Nigeria by God Almighty.

The statement which was signed by the man of God himself and made available on the verified Facebook page of Omega Power Ministry read in full:

“I Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere OPM thank you all for your nomination and massive votes currently going on. I am stepping down from the award of MAN OF THE YEAR and let all those that have voted for me transfer their votes to His Excellency Peter obi.

“He is the best man for man of the year, not me or any other person. He is the Moses that has been sent to rescue Nigeria. soon as I come to Nigeria from my vacation, I will give you more reasons about our GOD sent Moses, Mr Peter obi.

“So today 2 August 2022, I am casting my vote for His Excellency Peter Obi. ( Mr integrity ). And I will advise others that love our dear nation to do the same. Thank you and God bless everyone.”.