Apostle Arome urges Nigerian leaders to embrace true governance

President of the Remnant Christian Network, Apostle Arome Israel Osayi, has called on political leaders in Nigeria to be spiritually discerning and people-oriented in delivering governance across the country.

Apostle Osayi made this call during the Sokoto Great Gospel Campaign 2025, a three-day prayer revival held over the weekend in Sokoto State.

The spiritual gathering drew thousands of Christian faithful and renowned clerics from across the northern states of Nigeria.

Speaking during one of his sermons, the revered preacher emphasized the urgent need for Christians to remain steadfast in their faith and prayerful for divine intervention, warning that evil principalities remain relentless in their mission to cause havoc.

“Christians in Nigeria must not take the back seat,” he declared.

“Every religion is experiencing a form of revival because of the persistent assault by dark forces. The dominant evil-doers in the place of worship must be checkmated at the right time.”

The Apostle also reminded Christian leaders of their spiritual duty to lead their followers on the path of righteousness, just as leaders in other faiths are doing.

He issued a stern warning against seeking solutions from ungodly sources, stressing that, “All help sought from evil temples is temporary.”

Osayi urged fervent prayers for lasting peace in Sokoto State and across the country, stating, “It is our responsibility to pray for the peace of the state and Nigeria. Let peace and harmony reign among all dwellers.”

The revival featured worship sessions, Bible teachings, and intercessory prayers. It also included humanitarian outreach, with palliatives shared among widows and the less privileged.

The Sokoto Gospel Campaign marked a significant spiritual moment in the state, reinforcing the role of faith in shaping not only personal lives but also national direction.