The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the All Progressive Congress (APC) to apologise to Nigerians over the promises that it could not keep.

The main opposition party also slammed the governing party over what it said was the attempt by the APC to rationalise the excruciating hardship being suffered by Nigerians under the Buhari administration.

In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary, in Abuja on Thursday, the PDP said: “Instead of attempting to divert public attention from the serious issue of fake and unfulfilled promises, with another set of false performance claims, the APC should responsibly apologize to Nigerians for its failed promises and for running an incompetent government that has brought so much anguish and pain to Nigerians in the last five years.”

The party observed that the APC has no iota of concern for Nigerians even as it berated the ruling party

for supporting the increase in the price of fuel from N87 to the current N148 per litre as well as “the endemic corruption in the Buhari administration, saying that only a corrupt party that relishes inflicting suffering, pain and anguish can defend the actions of Buhari administration.”

The statement maintained: “By kicking against our solidarity with Nigerians in our caution to President Muhammadu Buhari against making empty promises to the people, the APC has pitched itself against the Nigerians and further confirmed that it is a propaganda machine that only thrives in lies, deception, fake promises and incurable corruption.

“It is despicable that the APC, in its propaganda, would prefer to turn a blind eye to the sufferings of Nigerians, most of whom can no longer afford their staple foods, basic accommodation and other necessities of life and have been left to wallow in abject poverty due to the incompetence of the Buhari Presidency.

“We found it tragic that the APC would attempt to paint our economy as sustainable when in the actual fact it has been wrecked by President Buhari, with a terrifying N28.6 trillion debt burden, a weakened currency at N480 to a dollar, a frightening 23.1 unemployment rate and a productive sector that has been crippled by poor policies, to the extent that our nation is rated as world poverty capital.

“Furthermore, it is heartbreaking that the APC is ignoring the cries of Nigerians and chose not to speak out on the escalation of insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and incessant killings of Nigerians under President Buhari’s watch.

“It is appalling that the APC finds nothing wrong with the fact that the situation in our country has become so devastating that compatriots now resort to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options.

“Indeed, it is on record that the APC, as a party, had never raised a strong voice against the resurged insecurity in our country and had also never joined in urging President Buhari to take a decisive action to end the insecurity by leading from the front in line with his promise.

“Moreover, for kicking against our patriotic stance against the concealment of corruption in the Buhari administration, the APC has also confirmed that it is the headquarters and defender of corruption.”