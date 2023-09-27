Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Wednesday, berated the action of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, over the public humiliation and embarrassment of some traditional rulers from Oyo state.

Rising from its meeting in Akure, Ondo state capital, described Obasanjo’s action as a grave insult to the Yoruba people its tradition, culture and traditional institutions.

The group in the communique issued at the end of the meeting and signed by its Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, expressed disappointment with former Obasanjo’s treatment, urging him to tender open apology to the monarchs.

The communique read: “Afenifere was taken aback by the avoidable and unwarranted incident that took place at Iseyin, Oyo State on Friday, September 15, 2023, where former President Olusegun Obasanjo commanded Royal Fathers at the gathering to stand up (and after complying), were ordered to sit down. It was as though a military commander was giving orders to his troops.

“We Yorubas respect our traditional institutions, the arrowhead of which, are our traditional rulers, who, traditionally and spiritually, have acquired the status of deities. It’s not surprising that they are referred to as ‘Igbakeji Orisa’

“In view of the attempt to ridicule the respected Obaship institution in Yorubaland, Afenifere hereby demands an unreserved Public Apology to Obas from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Our tradition describes who we are. As such, no effort must be spared to prevent the rubbishing of our noble tradition.

“In that wise, it’s hereby recommended that royal fathers are spared the trouble to stand up at public functions as obtained in the United Kingdom among others”.

Afenifere also has urged the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government to be more innovative in its approach to securing the lives of Nigerians

The meeting called on the Federal Government and security agencies to be more decisive and more proactive, with immediate deployment of anti-terrorism devices and proper motivation of security personnel.

“Immediate engagement of local leaders in areas where insecurity is rife. Reports have it that leaders in those areas are somehow complicit in how bandits succeed in their nefarious activities.





“Deliberate efforts must be made to get the youths gainfully engaged so as to make them unavailable for anti-social and inhuman activities and cases of banditry and terrorism be discharged expeditiously. Perpetrators of banditry be made to pay heavy prices”

Afenifere also stressed the need for regional economic integration to transform the Southwest economy and stimulate quick growth and development of the Southwest geo-political zone.

“After carefully reviewing the present situation on social, economic, security and political situation in Nigeria, particularly in Yorubaland, Afenifere called on all the state governors in the zone to improve regional cooperation in order to enhance the standard of living of our people.”

The meeting observed that the Development Agenda for the South West of Nigeria (DAWN) and the Yoruba Agenda launched at Ibadan in 2017 provide a roadmap that the state governments can use to transform Yorubaland.

According to Ajayi, “The meeting also takes note of the plan by the Federal Government to unify various forms of official identification processes in Nigeria and commended the initiative.

“It also reiterated the need to employ the use of a Biometric System in the planned census exercise.

“It is observed that the system worked well as used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the purpose of registering people for the voters’ ards.

“We recommend this because of our belief that it would considerably reduce the avalanche of anomalies usually associated with head-counting exercises in the past.

The group however, affirmed its support for the current government led by President Tinubu and called on all well-meaning Nigerians to support the government in the onerous task of resuscitating our economy and improving the quality of life of all citizens.

The communique read: ” In order to ensure the survival of Yoruba language as the most important element of Yoruba culture, Yoruba should be the medium of instruction from Primary One to Three.

“Thereafter, it should become a compulsory subject for every pupil in Primary School and for every student in secondary schools. It must be offered as one of the compulsory subjects in the school certificate examinations.

“Afenifere appeals to the government and Labour leaders to engage more in consultation view to quickly resolve the issues surrounding the fuel subsidy removal and the attendant difficulties Nigerians are facing.

“Afenifere calls on the government to redouble its efforts in finding a lasting solution to the intractable problem of exchange rate in order to bring succour to the teeming population of our people, in no distant future.”

