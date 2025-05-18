APM terminals rehabilitates 970 meters of Lagos Port Quay surface

APM Terminals Apapa, in collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has successfully completed the repair of 970 meters of its quay apron area , a critical infrastructure initiative aimed at improving operational safety, sustainability, and efficiency at Nigeria’s busiest container terminal in Apapa Port.

In a statement released on Sunday and signed by the Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, the project was delivered within the stipulated timeline through the deployment of appropriate equipment and a dedicated workforce.

Knudsen said, “The quay apron, one of the most operationally sensitive and high-risk zones within the terminal, posed substantial challenges.

Executing extensive repairs in this area without disrupting daily terminal operations required precision planning and exceptional coordination. Despite these constraints, the project was completed seamlessly, with zero safety or security incidents — a testament to the professionalism and commitment of all parties involved.

“In total, the project achieved the successful rehabilitation of 970 meters of quay surface, completed through 12,640 man-hours executed safely and efficiently. This achievement reflects the strength of collaboration between APM Terminals Apapa, the Nigerian Ports Authority Engineering team, and all stakeholders who contributed to this vital infrastructure milestone.”

Acknowledging the vigilant supervision of the NPA Engineering Department in achieving significant progress ahead of schedule, Knudsen extended special recognition to the team.

He said, “In particular, we commend the unwavering leadership and oversight provided by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho; Executive Director of Engineering & Technical Services, Engr. Abba Umar; and General Manager of Engineering, Engr. Mukhtar U. Isa, for his tireless on-site inspections and persistent coordination throughout the project.”

Knudsen also recognized Assistant General Manager of Port Engineering, Engr. Sadiq Lamuwa; Project Manager, Engr. E.S. Itodo; and the entire Project Management Team, whose dedication ensured that the highest engineering and safety standards were upheld from start to finish.

One of 60 terminals around the world owned by APM Terminals, APM Terminals Apapa is Nigeria’s largest container terminal. Since it won the concession for the terminal in 2006, APM Terminals Apapa has invested $438 million in upgrading its facility, purchasing new equipment, and developing manpower.

In early 2025, the terminal reiterated its commitment to expanding its operations in the country and stated that it was working closely with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to invest an additional $10 million in the acquisition and deployment of modern cargo scanners at Apapa Port — a move that would significantly boost trade facilitation and reduce cargo dwell time at the port.

