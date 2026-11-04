APM Terminals champions port modernisation, collaboration to drive growth

APM Terminals Nigeria has underscored the importance of efficient ports, modern infrastructure and stronger public-private collaboration in enabling trade, improving productivity and supporting Nigeria’s economic growth.

The call was made at the 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #32), held from October: 26 – 27, in Abuja under the theme,“Growth that Works: Delivering Jobs, Productivity and Shared Prosperity.” The Summit brought together leaders from government, the private sector and other stakeholders to advance conversations around Nigeria’s economic development.

Speaking at the event, Vice President Kashim Shettima, delivering President Bola Tinubu’s address, reinforced the importance of improving productivity to translate reforms into prosperity.

“Our pursuit of prosperity demands greater productivity from every worker, enterprise, and investment,” he said, promising that government would continue efforts to ease regulatory burdens, strengthen transparency and policy predictability, and expand access to finance.

During a plenary, Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Koen De Backker, harped on the role ports play in facilitating trade and creating economic value. “Our job is to facilitate trade, to be an enabler for cargo to move in and out of the port, and to create wealth and prosperity for the population of Nigeria,” he said.

Highlighting capacity constraints within ports as a key challenge, De Backker explained that containers remaining too long within terminals restrict the capacity required to keep cargo moving. He stressed the need to diversify cargo evacuation beyond road transportation by expanding alternatives such as barging and rail. He cited APM Terminals’ logistics centre in the Ibadan area, where export cargo is consolidated, stuffed into containers and moved by rail into the terminal, as an example of how alternative transport links can support cargo flows.

De Backker also emphasised the need to modernise Nigeria’s ageing port infrastructure, noting that technology, specialised expertise and investment are essential to increasing capacity and efficiency. Rather than viewing private sector participation simply as privatisation, he described it as an opportunity for “professionalising the infrastructure, modernising, and getting experts in.”

He further highlighted collaboration with government agencies, Customs and clearing agents as central to achieving meaningful improvements. Citing the deployment of cargo scanners, De Backker said collaboration with Customs had enabled containers to be scanned rather than relying solely on physical examinations, improving efficiency and security. According to him, this contributed to reducing import container dwell time in the example discussed from 18 to 14 days, creating benefits through faster cargo availability and reduced costs.

ESG Chairman Olaniyi Yusuf said the theme of NES32, ‘Growth That Works: Delivering Jobs, Productivity and Shared Prosperity’, reflects the need for economic growth to create value, expand opportunities, and improve living standards.