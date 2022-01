APM Terminals, Apapa transforming into world-class facility — Country manager

APM Terminals Apapa, one of the largest container terminals in West Africa, is rapidly transforming into a world-class facility, the Country Manager, Klaus Laursen, said recently.

Speaking in Lagos while reviewing the performance of APM Terminals Apapa in 2021, Klaus Laursen stated that, “Over the past few years APM Terminals Apapa has been on a remarkable transformation journey. In APM Terminals, we have led with a strong ambition – to become a world-class terminal operator. We enable access to the jobs, products, foods, and medicine that allow us to create and live a better life.

“Here in APM Terminals Apapa, it is not just about moving boxes around. We are a heartbeat for the Nigerian local society, we create value for our customers, and we do our best to ensure that our people are here because they want to be here.”

Laursen said the transformation of APM Terminals Apapa aims to create an engaging work environment for all stakeholders.

“However, it is a process with many elements that require prioritisation and time to mature and make sustainable changes,” he said.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Terminal Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, also added that, “Now, more than ever, global trade needs efficient port operations and integrated solutions. We started a new and exciting journey in Apapa last year – a significant amount of new equipment was deployed; we are improving our facilities and we have kicked off a significant training plan for all employees across functions and levels. This journey is our transformation to international standards.

“It is important that we embrace the transformation and accept that it is a multi-year journey, which is closely linked to our values as a company and our primary objective to create value for the Nigerian economy. Transformation will offer all of us exciting new challenges, which we can all learn and grow from.”

Steen Knudsen reflected that ongoing implementation of APM Terminals global initiatives provides a strong foundation to deliver consistent and repeatable standard processes to help drive the APM Terminals strategy of becoming a world class terminal operator, enhance seamless flow of operations and increase efficiency.