APM Terminals Apapa records highest export cargoes in one month

APM Terminals Apapa announced on Sunday that it recorded its highest monthly export volume since its inception, handling 8,687 TEUs of export cargo in April 2025.

According to a statement released by the terminal operator, this achievement represents an increase of over 30 per cent compared to the 6,606 TEUs recorded in April 2024.

Steen Knudsen, Terminal Manager at APM Terminals Apapa, highlighted the positive trend of sustained growth in Nigeria’s export volumes in recent years.

He emphasised that this development significantly benefits Nigeria’s trade balance, stating, “It is advantageous for Nigerian shippers when ships depart our ports fully loaded with exports. Preventing ships from leaving empty positively impacts the overall cost of shipments into Nigeria.”

Attributing this upward trajectory to strategic enhancements implemented at the terminal, he said, “Our objective aligns with the Federal Government’s vision of transforming Nigeria into an export-driven economy. To support this, we launched a new rail service in February to expedite the movement of goods from the hinterland to Apapa Port. Additionally, we have expanded our yard capacity for exports and introduced dedicated truck lanes to streamline the process, reducing the time exports spend in the terminal and ensuring timely ship departures.”

Expressing appreciation for collaborative efforts, Knudsen commended the Nigerian Ports Authority, the Nigerian Railway Corporation, and other key agencies, stating, “Their unwavering support enables us to focus on delivering top-tier services to our customers.”

Over the past four years, APM Terminals Apapa has recorded a consistent rise in export volumes. In 2022, the terminal handled 53,807 TEUs of exports. This figure increased to 70,432 TEUs in 2023 and 77,631 TEUs in 2024.

A leading global container terminal operator and a subsidiary of the A.P. Moller – Maersk Group, APM Terminals Apapa is Nigeria’s largest container terminal. Since taking over the concession of the Apapa terminal, APM Terminals Apapa has invested in significant upgrades and expansions to enhance efficiency, capacity, and productivity, solidifying its role as a key player in Nigeria’s maritime industry.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE