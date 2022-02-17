APM Terminals Apapa lauds staff for rescuing two drowning fishermen

A security guard of APM Terminals Apapa, Lucky Edafe, has rescued two fishermen who were in danger of drowning as their boat capsized.

The boat of the fishermen, according to a social media post by APM Terminals Apapa, had capsized due to rough tide, “and the tide washed them to the Apapa berth where they hung unto the jetty fenders, calling for help”.

“Edafe sighted them and was able to rescue the fishermen with the help of their paddling stick,” APM Terminals said.

The company said Edafe, who is a security guard at the terminal, displayed outstanding commitment to duties by his heroic act.

“This week we are celebrating our security guard, Mr. Edafe Lucky, who

displayed outstanding #commitment to his duties in rescuing two fishermen who were in danger of drowning as their boat got capsized.

“The two fishermen were full of gratitude, and the Port Police Command – full of praises for the great feat at rescuing the fishermen. Mr. Edafe displayed an #exceptional performance outside his core responsibilities and was granted a Spot Award!” APM Terminals Apapa said.

Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen says of the incident, “We regularly give Spot Awards to employees for their ability to exhibit and demonstrate Maersk Behaviours, with our Core Values being mindset fundamentals. With this award we reward outstanding results, exemplary behavior and exceptional commitment to work.

“Edafe is a shining example of our core value of constant care. All employees are expected to not only look out for one another but also look out for everyone who is at our terminal. We are proud that in a challenging moment when the fishermen needed help, Lucky rose to the occasion.”

Knudsen added that all employees as part of the onboarding process for new employees, received induction on the APM Terminals’ core values of Humbleness, Constant Care, Uprightness, Our Employees and Our Name.

APM Terminals Apapa is Nigeria’s largest container terminal operator. The terminal, which employs over 1,000 Nigerians, is located within the nation’s premier port – the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa.