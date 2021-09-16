APM Terminals Apapa honours employees on Global Safety Day

APM Terminals Apapa recently marked its 2021 Annual Global Safety Day, with over 60 employees and contractor staff with outstanding safety records recognized during an onsite event in front of colleagues and invited dignitaries.

The event themed ‘Leading with Care’ had in attendance the Port Manager of Lagos Port Complex Apapa, Mrs Olufunmilayo Olotu; Controller, Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Comptroller Yusuf Ibrahim Malanta, and other invited guests.

Terminal Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, said in his welcome address that while the management staff have more influence over work design control, the colleagues at the quayside, yard, workshop and other units “are the experts and it is crucial that we all listen and learn from these colleagues with the highest potential for injury”.

Steen said safety is a joint effort “no matter where you sit in the organization.

“You are the experts that expose yourselves to the front-line activities of our business, hence I want to encourage you to continuously learn safety and adapt to best practices. Safety is not what we learn once; it is a continuous process.

“Do not hesitate to wave me or other management team members down to share your ideas, suggestions and the challenges you are facing when carrying out your duties. Our priority is to make sure everyone coming to work in our terminal return home to their families safe and sound,” Steen said.

Also speaking, the Head of Safety, APM Terminals Apapa, Felix Ugwuagbo, said while safety remains a key priority at the terminal, all employees including senior management team members must be diligent in observing relevant safety measures at all times.

An employee, Keni Ebiowei who shared his experience at the event, also emphasized the need for every worker to take responsibility for safety at the terminal.

“My experience has taught me to believe that safety should be first as I carry out my responsibility. As a matter of fact, it should not be a management policy again; it should be individual responsibility,” Ebiowei said.

