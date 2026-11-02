APM suspends Ogbomoso North Chairman, others over alleged anti-party activities

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Ogbomoso North Local Government Area of Oyo State has suspended its chairman, Sikiru Jimoh, and some other members over alleged anti-party activities.

The suspension reportedly affects members said to have been nominated by the former Chief of Staff to the Oyo State Governor, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi, and Alhaji Razaq Gbadegesin Agbeti.

In a statement explaining the decision, the party said the disciplinary action was aimed at curbing activities allegedly capable of undermining its unity, interests and electoral prospects.

It accused some members of secretly working with opposition elements while retaining their membership of the APM.

“We are aware that some dissidents in our midst are collaborating with the opposition and being lured with financial inducements to work against the party while still parading themselves as members of the APM,” the statement said.

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The party expressed concern over what it described as attempts by some members to undermine its leadership and weaken its structure through alleged collaboration with political opponents.

It maintained that such conduct would not be tolerated, insisting that members must demonstrate loyalty and commitment to the party’s ideals.

The suspended members were reportedly directed to refrain from participating in the party’s activities and functions pending further developments.

The APM leadership said the suspension was part of efforts to enforce internal discipline, prevent further disagreements and protect the collective interests of the party in Ogbomoso North.

It also urged members to respect the party’s leadership and uphold the principles of loyalty, unity and collective responsibility.

The development comes amid efforts by the party’s leadership to address reported internal disagreements and strengthen its political structure ahead of future electoral engagements.