APM: Gov Bala denies support for another party’s candidate aside Makinde

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, on Friday dismissed insinuations that he was drumming up support for the presidential candidate of a political party other than the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, in the 2027 general elections.

The governor therefore declared that he and his supporters were fully committed to the APM ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He made the declaration while inaugurating the Bauchi State APM Campaign Council and Local Government Campaign Committees at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Conference Centre (ICC), Bauchi.

According to him, “We are solidly APM. We are 100 per cent behind Yakubu Adamu and his running mate. We are behind every APM candidate. We don’t have anywhere to go other than APM.”

While dismissing claims in some quarters that he was supporting another party or candidate, Bala Mohammed insisted that such claims were false.

“Those that are lying that we are supporting another person should stop deceiving people. We are together, we don’t have to go anywhere,” he said.

Bala Mohammed further said there was no PDP in Bauchi State as far as his political movement was concerned, stressing that he and his supporters had fully moved to the APM.

“In Bauchi today, we only have APM. Nobody should deceive you that Bala is PDP. I am not PDP. I was ANPP, I was PDP, today I am APM, and all of us are APM. That is the message. We respect people, but people should respect us,” he said.

The governor also said he was tired of opposition politics, noting that despite scarce resources, his administration had achieved much with the support and loyalty of the people.

“You have really given me loyalty. You have supported me. You have suffered. The resources were very, very scarce, but we used what we had and did much,” he said.

He assured the people that, with the capacity and pedigree of the party’s leaders, the state would navigate the political terrain and survive as a sub-national entity without losing anything.

Bala Mohammed said the campaign council would be guided at the appropriate time on the party’s direction and strategy to ensure victory.

Formally inaugurating the council, the governor said: “With total confidence in your capacity, dedication and patriotism, it is now my honour and privilege to formally inaugurate you as the Bauchi State APM Campaign Council and the Local Campaign Council Committees for the 2027 General Elections, to the glory of Almighty Allah and to the continued progress and development of Bauchi State.”

He wished members of the committee wisdom, strength and resounding success as they embarked on the assignment.

Earlier, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Shehu Adaji, had charged members of the newly inaugurated council to work relentlessly for the party’s victory at all levels in 2027.

Shehu Adaji said the inauguration was intended to formally mandate members to return to their wards and local government areas and deliver the party at all levels.

He urged council members to embark on intensive grassroots mobilisation immediately after the inauguration, moving from house to house and door to door to sell the party to the electorate.

“As you are returning back after the inauguration, you should make sure you all go out, move from house to house, from door to door, to make sure that APM in 2027, everything is delivered from top to bottom,” Shehu Adaji said.

He described the national leader of the party, who is also the Governor of Bauchi State, as a prominent politician recognised nationally, noting that Bauchi was his home state.

In his remarks, the governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Bauchi State, Alhaji Yakubu Adamu, assured supporters that his aspiration was anchored on continuity and consolidation of the developmental strides of the present administration.

He said unity and teamwork remained key to the party’s campaign, attributing the quality leadership enjoyed by the party to the mentorship and guidance of its leader.

“The key is, as a team and united, the quality leadership that has been aspired and given by our mentor and leader of our movement,” he said.

Yakubu Adamu said he and his team had nothing in mind other than continuity and consolidation, stressing: “I want to assure our teeming supporters that we don’t have anything in mind, rather than continuity and consolidation.”

He also declared that the Kauran Bauchi Movement had come to stay, describing it as a movement owned by the people of Bauchi State.

“I want to also inform you that the Kauran Bauchi Movement, Insha’Allah, has come to stay. The Kauran Bauchi Movement is not our movement, it is your movement. And we believe one day all of us will emerge victorious, Insha’Allah,” he said.