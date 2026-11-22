The Allied People’s Movement (APM) has accused members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of destroying its billboards and other campaign materials in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The party condemned the alleged action, describing it as an attack on democratic participation and the constitutional right of citizens to freely associate, organise and canvass political support without intimidation.

In a statement issued by the Oyo State APM Campaign Council (OYSACC) and signed by its Co-Director, Media and Publicity, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the party described the incident as an assault on democratic norms and an attempt to obstruct its lawful political activities.

APM said the evidence in its possession identified those responsible for the destruction, which it described as deliberate and coordinated.

The party characterised the incident as an expression of political insecurity and an attempt to use intimidation where persuasion had failed.

It noted that political parties should be engaging voters with ideas, programmes and solutions to societal challenges rather than resorting to vandalism and intolerance.

APM called on security agencies to investigate the incident and ensure that those involved were brought to justice. It also warned against allowing individuals or groups to act with impunity.

While expressing disappointment over the development, the party urged its supporters across Oyo State to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding.

It assured them that the incident would neither intimidate the party nor weaken its resolve to continue presenting its programmes and vision to the people.

The statement further declared: “The era when political intimidation could silence other voices is over. Oyo State belongs to all its citizens, not to any political party. We will continue to exercise our constitutional right to participate in the democratic process, and no amount of vandalism, harassment, or intimidation will deter us from that mission.

“Similarly, no amount of violence or intimidation will stop the inevitable rejection of APC candidates by the people of Oyo State. The people have made up their minds to support Governor Seyi Makinde, the APM presidential candidate; Honourable Bimbo Adekanmbi, our governorship candidate; and all other candidates contesting on the platform of the Allied People’s Movement.”

The party also urged civil society organisations, religious and traditional leaders, security agencies and other citizens to condemn the destruction of political campaign materials and defend political tolerance, the rule of law and democratic freedoms.

APM reaffirmed its commitment to building an inclusive, prosperous and democratic Oyo State, saying acts of vandalism would not extinguish the people’s aspirations for a better future.