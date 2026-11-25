The Oyo State Campaign Council of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) has criticised the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Sharafadeen Alli, over his description of the Oyo State Secretariat as a place occupied by rodents and ants, insisting that the comment was an insult to the state’s civil servants.

The campaign council said Alli’s remark, in which he reportedly suggested that the Secretariat should be fumigated because it was “occupied by rodents and ants” and that “nothing is happening there,” raised questions about his understanding of the workings of government.

Reacting to the statement, the Co-Director of Media and Publicity of the Oyo State APM Campaign Council, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, said it was disturbing that a governorship candidate could make such a remark about an institution that plays a critical role in the administration of the state.

Olanrewaju, in a statement issued by the council, said the comment amounted to an unfair dismissal of the contributions of thousands of career civil servants whose daily responsibilities sustain government operations.

He explained that the Secretariat remained the administrative centre of government, where policies were formulated, executive decisions processed, budgets prepared and implemented, and salaries and pensions administered.

He said, “Far from being a place where ‘nothing is happening,’ the Secretariat is the engine room of government, where critical decisions are taken, policies are developed, and the affairs of Oyo State are coordinated every day.”

According to him, civil servants across ministries, departments and agencies, including Finance, Education, Health, Agriculture, Works, Environment, Justice and Local Government, perform essential duties that directly affect the lives of millions of residents.

The APM council maintained that the public service was indispensable to governance and development, adding that the work of civil servants went beyond what could be seen during political visits or campaign activities.

It further contrasted Alli’s reported remarks with the position of its governorship candidate, Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi, whom it said recognised the contributions of civil servants and held them in high regard.

The council said Adekanmbi would not make statements capable of diminishing the value of public servants or undermining their professional contributions.

It added that governance required sustained planning, coordination, budgeting, implementation, monitoring and service delivery, much of which was carried out within the Secretariat.

“Governance is not measured by political soundbites or campaign rhetoric. It is the painstaking work of planning, coordination, budgeting, implementation, monitoring and service delivery. Much of that work takes place every day within the Secretariat, which Senator Alli has chosen to ridicule,” the statement said.

The party consequently called on the APC candidate to withdraw the statement and tender an unreserved apology to civil servants in the state.

“A person who sees nothing happening at the engine room of government may well be revealing not the condition of the institution, but the limitations of his understanding of governance,” the council added.