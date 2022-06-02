APM elects Senate, Reps, assembly candidates in Osun

Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Osun State branch on Thursday held its primaries for candidates into the State House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate.

The election which was held at Regal Suites, Osogbo, the Osun State capital was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Adewale Adebayo who also doubles as the party chairman emerged as the flagbearer of the party for Osun Centra while Abioye Abigail emerged as the candidate for Osun East and Olasupo Olanrewaju also emerged as the Osun West senatorial candidate of the party.

Adebayo, in his address, congratulated all candidates while he pledged that the party will do its best if elected in to the various seats.

He said: “It is an honour and privilege to welcome you all to the State House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate primaries of our great party, Allied Peoples Movement.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“It gives me great pleasure to speak to you this morning and to welcome you most cordially to the state special convention of our great party, Allied Peoples Movement (APM) to elect those who will represent us at the state.

“The governorship election in our state is less than seven weeks and our candidate, Mr Lukman Oluwatayo Awoyemi has been engaging the people of the state.”

He noted that APM has in the years built its ethos on the sincerity of purpose.

“We have built the ethos of our party on the sincerity of purpose. The ruling All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party have all governed the state and we have seen all that they have achieved with the huge financial resources at their disposal. It is important to let you all know, ladies and gentlemen, to please, collectively send these people packing.

“A country without a good system cannot be disciplined. A country without a good system cannot be respected outside the whole world.

“They have failed to bring the desired growth and development within the past twenty years. The two major political parties are like siamese twins and it is high time we vote them out and look for a credible alternative.

“Their inability to solve and change the economic fortunes of the country in the last twenty years or so, it is now apparent that they would not do anything if voted again,” he said.