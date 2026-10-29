APM berates Sadipe over road rehabilitation project, commences Ayegun-Olomi potholes filling

The Chairman of Oluyole Local Government and Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) House of Representatives candidate for Oluyole Federal Constituency in the 2027 general election, Engr Akeem Olatunji, has criticised the representation of Hon. Tolu Sadipe, the member representing Oluyole Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, over the handling of the Ayegun–Olomi Road rehabilitation project.

He also announced the commencement of pothole-filling activities along damaged sections of the road to provide relief to motorists and other road users grappling with its poor condition.

The exercise, which commenced on Monday, October 26, comes amid concerns over the reported abandonment of the road rehabilitation project, which falls under the Federal Government’s jurisdiction.

Olatunji made the allegation while inspecting the ongoing road rehabilitation work, claiming that Sadipe had abandoned the project for a long time. He accused the federal lawmaker of failing to ensure sustained work on the road despite its importance to residents and commuters in the area.

He further claimed that work on the project had only recently resumed after Sadipe reportedly directed the contractors to return to the site, a development he attributed to the approaching election season, which he described as an attempt to score cheap political points.

According to Olatunji, the community-led pothole-filling exercise was intended to address the immediate hardship faced by road users rather than engage in political exchanges over the project.

He said his decision to intervene was informed by the need to provide practical relief to residents who depend on the road for their daily activities.

“We have now taken a bold step by filling up those potholes,” Olatunji said, insisting that residents needed tangible improvements in their road infrastructure rather than political statements.

He also faulted what he described as attempts to use media appearances and political activities to portray the road project as evidence of effective representation without adequately addressing its condition.

Olatunji argued that residents were sufficiently aware of the situation on the ground and could assess the performance of their elected representatives based on the state of infrastructure in their communities.

“As everyone can see, we have moved several trucks of rubble and other road rehabilitation materials to the faulty areas for immediate works.

“We hope that our dear honourable will stop playing cheap politics with human lives and use the rest of her tenure in the 10th Assembly to bring federal government presence here.

“It is the least she could have done, but she’s all about junketting between Abuja and Lagos, where she stays. The people of Oluyole, whom she ought to represent, are urging her to use the remaining part of her last tenure at the Green Chamber to do something meaningful and impactful that can be pointed to by the ordinary people.

“We are not joining her in empty talks or grandstanding on poor representation and believing that the people lack consciousness of the reality on the ground, such that bringing cameras and politicians to recycle old claims would confuse them,” he said.

According to Olatunji, the intervention is expected to offer temporary relief to motorists navigating the affected sections of the Ayegun–Olomi Road, although the extent of the pothole-filling exercise and the number of sections covered were not immediately specified.

However, the community intervention does not replace the need for comprehensive rehabilitation of the road, which would require appropriate attention from the relevant authorities.