Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has disclosed that the state ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) will collaborate with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure a sustained peace and unity of the country.

He noted that the party has always been with any ruling party at the centre since its creation in 2002 and the present government of Tinubu would not be an exception.

Governor Soludo stated this during the official commission of APGA Regional Headquarters in Awka, on Tuesday, amidst resident’s partial compliance with IPOB sit-at-home order to commemorate the Biafra day.

Speaking further, the governor said APGA as the third largest party, has come to stay in Anambra and the country at large and it will still be in existence in the next 250 years.

According to him, APGA is on a mission to bring back Nigeria from its lost glory and is not a political party for the rich but a party for the common man. So, we will collaborate with the party at the centre to build a better Nigeria’ for all, the governor declared.

In his speech, the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Victor Oye, said the newly inaugurated edifice proves that APGA has come to stay in Anambra and Nigeria at large.

Meanwhile residents of the state on Tuesday stayed partially indoors in compliance with the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in celebration of Biafra day.

Expectedly, the sit-at-home order was partially in compliance as vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles, moves around in Awka, Onitsha and Nnewi while markets, shops, filling stations, banks, artisans, eatery joints all went on holidays giving the state a picture of a partially deserted settlement.

