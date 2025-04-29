APGA ward chairman ‘banned for 10 years’ over leadership crisis in Anambra community

The chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Abba ward two; in the Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, Mr. Ikechukwu Egbe, has been allegedly banned from holding positions in the community for ten years over a leadership crisis.

Mr. Egbe, who addressed a press conference in the community on Sunday over the development, said he was banned for agitating against bad leadership in the Abba community.

He said he was also suspended as the Chairman of APGA, Abba ward two on a similar ground.

He alleged that the Deputy Majority Leader of the Anambra State House of Assembly and member representing Njikoka Two Constituency, Hon. Jude Akpua, and the President General of Abba Town Union, Mr. Alexander Ekwuagana, connived to orchestrate the ban and suspension, respectively.

He said the development is to force him to withdraw from his fight against illegality in the town.

According to him, speaking to journalists is to let the Solution Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, the leadership of the APGA, led by Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, and the public at large know what is happening in the Abba community under the leadership of Mr. Ekwuagana, who he said has refused to step down and constitute a committee to conduct a fresh PG election in accordance with the community’s constitution.

“Abba is known for peace. What I and other concerned stakeholders in the community are agitating for is a new leadership. We want a new Abba Town Union leadership that would work in line with Governor Soludo’s vision of making Anambra a clean, green, smart, peaceful, secure, livable, and prosperous homeland in Nigeria. We are tired of Alexander Ekwuagana’s five years of interim leadership.

“We are appealing to the Governor to compel the lawmaker, Hon. Akpua, and the PG, Mr. Ekwuagana, to urgently conduct a fresh President General election to save the community from distress. Mr. Ekwuagana should respectfully resign. I am only agitating for him to step aside for the community to have a new leadership,” he said.

On his suspension as APGA Abba ward two Chairman, Mr. Egbe, while disclosing that he has been on the illegal suspension since January 7, 2025, also appealed to the Governor to direct the State Chairman of the party, Barr. Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, and the lawmaker, Hon. Akpua, to reinstate him, noting that he was duly elected as the chairman of Abba through the party’s Congress.

Responding to the allegations, the President General of Abba Town Union, Mr. Ekwuagana, said Mr. Egbe had taken the matter to the High Court 3, Neni, sitting at Ogidi, in the Idemili North Local Government Area of the state in December 2024. “Let us allow the court to determine the matter, please.”

Also, attempts to speak with Hon. Akpua proved abortive, as the lawmaker didn’t pick up his calls or reply to the text messages sent to him via SMS and WhatsApp as of the time of filing this report.

