Ahead of the November Governorship election in Kogi state, certain candidates from Kogi East senatorial zone have rejected last May’s adoption of the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Muri Ajaka as the consensus candidate.

Candidates of the Labour Party, Barrister Okeme Adejoh, his counterpart in the Young People’s Party,

Dr. Sam Omale and All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate Idoko Kingsley Ilonah made the declaration at a joint press briefing in Abuja on Sunday.

Checks revealed that the trio were incidentally from Kogi East, the same senatorial zone as their SDP counterpart.

Speaking on the Kogi East governorship candidate Forum platform, the candidates dismissed the adoption of that SDP candidate as a fluke as they maintained that “No candidate has been endorsed on a consensus basis. We also want to tell you that competence won’t be sacrificed on the altar of consensus. Justice, and equity won’t be sacrificed as well. We want to appeal to our people to be patient .”

Barrister Adejoh told reporters that while the Igala nation is in the majority in Kogi state, it was determined to put one of its best forwards as a candidate.

” Yes, Igala is in the majority, but I don’t this it is fair to present someone mediocre. We didn’t agree on the consensus candidate, but we were surprised to hear that someone has been adopted. Nobody has been adopted . Of course, four people have stepped down for a candidate, but that wasn’t from this forum. People who think that they aren’t capable can step down. Four have stepped down; we are left with 7. At the end of the day, we will arrive at a consensus. ”

“Anyone seeking to govern Kogi state must be someone who can express his vision for Kogi state. I am not saying anyone has been bought, but we want a credible committee to give us a consensus candidate, not procured endorsement.”

The APGA candidate, Idoko Kingsley Ilonah, spoke in a similar vein as he declared that the Igala nation deserved one of its best to seek for the office of governor.

” I think at this point, we have to state it clearly that gone are the days that every Tom Dick and Harry can become governor once you are Igala. This is the time to produce our first eleven”.

“I think we should put our best forward. We shouldn’t abuse the fact that we are in the majority and take the people of Kogi for granted. ”

