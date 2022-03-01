APGA kicks as 22,000 apply online for Soludo’s political appointments

Some members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in Anambra State, have condemned the recruitment method for political appointees of governor-elect of the state, Professor Chukwuma Soludo.

Soludo had asked political appointees who would want to serve in his government to apply online.

But APGA leaders rejected the online method, stating that Soludo did not consult them before taking such a decision.

This is coming as 22,000 persons had reportedly applied for various appointments in the Soludo government online.

An APGA chieftain who spoke on the condition of anonymity said “Soludo’s online method of selecting those to work in his administration is not acceptable because it doesn’t justify his preparedness to be governor.

“It shows that he doesn’t know the people much; he doesn’t know the kind of people he can use to perfectly implement his manifesto and he wants people from the moon to give him ideas on what he is going to do at the Anambra state government house.

“Did Soludo fill out the online form before former President Obasanjo gave him an appointment as Economic Adviser or the Governor of Central Bank”

“Soludo shut the door against party members shortly after he was declared winner of the November poll and told us that he didn’t want to see anybody. After that, he announced his bogus transition committee. The next thing he did was to release an online application form.

“Let me ask one question: Did he secure votes that made him government from the online device? I mobilized votes for him physically in my ward and in my local government, so why should I express my interest to work in his government online. During the campaign, he was accessible to me but he didn’t ask people to come in online to vote.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 22,000 persons had reportedly applied online to work under Soludo’s government expected to be inaugurated on March 17, 2022.

A media assistant to Soludo, Mr Joe Anatune said applications received for jobs had clocked 22,000 as of Monday.

Anatune said the online talent hunt was a kind of data bank that would be retained by the state government to identify the sector each applicant would be employed.

He said, “This is not a one-off thing but a kind of employment bank or database from which applicants are engaged depending on the demand for such job specifications.”

But National Coordinator of APGA Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe on Tuesday debunked the stories making the rounds that Soludo had jettisoned APGA members in his appointment plans.

In a statement in Awka, the Anambra state capital, Obigwe said the general public should disregard such insinuations.

He said, “I’m saying it authoritatively that the report did not emanate from APGA stalwarts.

“It’s important for me to now use this medium to tell the general public that Soludo is well prepared for the task of governing ndi Anambra and he is determined to do his best for them.

“He is not joking with any of his moves and nobody should take his directives for granted. One thing I discovered that the author of the report is labouring in vain to achieve is to sow a seed of discord between APGA faithful and Soludo but he has failed already.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE