APGA guber candidate, Frank Nweke Jnr unveils 7-point manifesto to Enugu Business Community

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Mr Frank Nweke Jr., has unveiled his manifesto to the business people of Enugu State.

The event which took place at the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA hall, was attended by members of the Chamber, business persons, party members, the general public and members of the press, featured a presentation of the manifesto, as well response to questions posed by the audience.

He was early welcomed by the ECCIMA president Jasper Nduagwuike who urged him to address them on his plans for Enugu should he become governor.

Nduagwuike was represented by an ECCIMA BOT member and CEO of Celebrities Ltd, Pastor Olisaemeka Jideonwo who cued the visitor onto the event titled Reigniting the Coal City.

Mr Nweke, a former Minister who i’s seeking the mandate of Ndi Enugu to occupy the Lion Building come 2023, anchored his manifesto on what he termed ‘Seven Key Thrusts for Reigniting the Coal City.

At the unveiling which took place at ECCIMA hall in Enugu, Mr. Nweke said his administration will focus on Leadership, Governance, Security and Human Capital Development.

The former Director-General of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group said he will also seek the Economic Transformation of the state, Environmental Sustainability & infrastructure as well as Technology & Innovation.

The former Minister for information assured that he will harness the young population in Enugu State and provide the enabling environment for the to thrive.

He further said that the location of the state gives it regional and national trade routes, adding that this creates an opportunity for trade at local and international levels.

While emphasising that he will run an honest and transparent administration, he said he will keep it simple and speak to issues affecting the state.

Nweke charged Ndi Enugu that the forthcoming election is beyond politics but “a fight to reclaim who we are as Igbos” because those “things that make us Igbos are either lost or daily challenged by leaders who have undermined our capacity, insulted our identity and spat on our dignity.”

He further charged the business community to join him “to stand on the side of those who understand what it means to be our brother’s and sister’s keeper. Onye aghana nwanneya.!APGA!

The event was well attended.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE