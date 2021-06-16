APGA crisis: I remain authentic national chairman ― Oye

The national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chief Victor Oye on Wednesday reacted to his purported sack by some aggrieved members, describing it as “laughable and rubbish.”

The party’s Acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr Ikechukwu Chinyere had on Tuesday in Abuja announced the sacking of the national chairman and eight others by the National Working Committee (NWC) over alleged anti-party activities and announced the appointment of Chief Jude Okeke as acting national chairman of the party.

Others sacked alongside Chief Victor Ike Oye, include Chief Edozie Njoku, Chinedu Obidigwe, Hamman Buba Ghide, Sylvester Ezeokenwa, Adamu Danjuma Musa, Chief Uchenna Okogbuo and Ifeanyi Mbaeri

However, addressing newsmen in Abuja on his purported suspension, Oye said “It’s what we see in every primary election in every four years in APGA, so I am not surprised. But this time around, these people went too far. If this were in a more civilised society these people should have been arrested and jailed by now.

“These people do not exist and I am surprised that people are giving it publicity. What they did is media sack. Those people do not exist and they should be dealt with according to the laws of the land to serve as a deterrent to others in future.”

He said he was not moved by the action taken by the faction, adding, “the party has a procedure. Any person that sees what happened knows it’s a charade. I am not moved one inch because it has no legality.”

According to him, “the people are a rented crowd. I have not met Jude Okeke before. We have a constitution. We have a procedure to convene a meeting. I didn’t convene a meeting. There was no single person out of the 684 members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) in that meeting. There was no governor, no lawmaker and other members.

“I called them political buccaneers, political interlopers. Whatever happened yesterday (Tuesday) is null and void. We will never condole whatever happened yesterday. We have a procedure. Whoever is aggrieved should follow due process

“The people who met yesterday (Tuesday) are not our members. Before we hold a NEC meeting we give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) 21 days notice. Who was at the meeting? The people there were not registered members.

“I and my executives were elected on the 31st of May, 2019 through a nationally recognized convention witnessed by INEC and since 2019 we have been doing our businesses without any hindrance but every four years people come up to cause confusion in the party

“It is not peculiar to APGA alone, it is in every political party. But it seems like APGA’s own is becoming very notorious now and this is one thing we have to stop. Again, the security agencies have a role to play in this situation.

“All the security agencies must look into this matter and deal ruthlessly with those people that caused the nation this international embarrassment because it is all over the world now. People have been calling me from America, from Britain, all over the world asking what is happening in Nigeria.”