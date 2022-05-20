APGA announces new date for House of Reps primaries

The Election Primary for the House of Representatives of aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has been shifted by one day and will now hold nationwide on May 27, 2022.

National Organizing Secretary of APGA, Mr Ifeanyi Mbaeri, said this in a statement made available to the Media on Friday.

He said the shift of the earlier scheduled date of 26 May 2023, coincided with the court sitting over the trial of the leader of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB).

He noted that the trial date could result in the observance of the sit-at-home rule in most of the Southeastern states.

The statement signed by the National Organizing Secretary reads in part: “the Special National Convention for the nomination of Presidential Candidate of APGA will hold on June 1, 2022.

“Due to the ongoing Court trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu which has been adjourned to May 26, 2022, and the resultant sit-at-home in the South East, it has become imperative for the party to reschedule its House of Representatives primaries earlier scheduled for the same May 26, 2022.





“Consequently, the House of Representatives Primary Election of APGA will hold nationwide on May 27, 2022.”

The party organizing Secretary pointed out that the party has duly notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the adjustment in dates.

The party however stressed that other primary elections of the All Progressives Grand Alliance will be held as originally scheduled.

His words: “For clarity, the dates for APGA primaries are as follows: State House of Assembly: (May 24, 2022), House of Representatives: (May 27, 2022), Senate: (May 28, 2022).”

The party also said that the Governorship primary which was slated for May 29, 2022, would be held on the earlier scheduled date.

