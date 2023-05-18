According to a recent report presented by Berenberg Capital Markets, the SEC continues to oppose Coinbase and its petition.

The report went on to add that the SEC will issue an enforcement action against the crypto firm, after having served its Wells notice in March.

Further details from Berenberg Analyst Mark Palmer revealed that the SEC will target revenue sources of Coinbase. The company reported flush revenues in Q1 2023 of $736 million.

While Coinbase managed to cross its target price of $55, it remains suspended at $57.88. As the crypto world remains embroiled in legislative battles, Coinbase, Binance, and other crypto entities are holding strong in their vision to establish a new trading system.

Related News No Content Available

Likewise, Crypto enthusiasts continue to scout options for investment. While the top 50 blue chips are safe investments to bet on, finding crypto presales like Ape Brigade which are still in their development phase.

Ape Brigade’s Focus On Animal Conservation Efforts Defines Its Presale

Sustainability has become the major focus in today’s world – thanks to social media, eh? The crypto space has not been oblivious to this need of saving the environment.

Ape Brigade, a promising new meme coin, has taken the responsibility of saving the earth one APE at a time. The project aims to achieve this by reserving a certain amount of the $APES tokens for the protection of apes and other endangered species that are facing extinction.

The ERC-20-based token is available for purchase in its presale, allowing users to buy the coin at a low price of $0.004.





The presale is in its first stage of funding, and during the course of the ICO, 50% of all tokens will be distributed.

After the project goes live, you can stake your tokens to make more income, buy NFTs of your choice, and join a metaverse filled with plenty of interactive features.

Polkadot Leads Push For Multi-Chain Technology

Receiving notable attention from investors, developers, and users, Polkadot is arguably one of the most innovative projects in the DeFi space right now.

The cryptocurrency is comfortably positioned among the top-rated cryptos, offering a heterogeneous multichain framework.

Polkadot’s native token is called DOT powering the ecosystem, which tries to solve issues many blockchains face today such as scalability and security.

While the project was conceived in 2016, it took around 4 years for the DOT token to be listed on the market. The cryptocurrency received widespread acclaim when it was listed on Coinbase in 2021.

DAI – The Token Powering The MakerDAO Ecosystem

The native token of the MakerDAO ecosystem is a stablecoin that is unique in its focus on non-discrimination. Anyone anywhere and at any time can use Dai, leveraging the advantage of digital money to its fullest extent.

Dai’s price is kept as close as possible to the dollar to help smoothen the rough volatility that cryptocurrency often brings. The Maker Protocol is governed by a community of token holders who shape the ecosystem.

While some stablecoins have been mired in scandal such as Terra, Dai continues to hold its position on the top 50 bluechip cryptocurrencies due to its robust blockchain and strong support from investors and developers.

Click To Know More About Ape Brigade:

Website: https://apebrigade.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_ApeBrigade_

Telegram: https://t.me/ApeBrigadeOfficial